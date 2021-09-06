Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $46.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

