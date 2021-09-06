Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

