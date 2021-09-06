Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 469.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,023 shares of company stock worth $206,324,351. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $342.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.