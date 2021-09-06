Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Life Storage worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.