Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

