Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.19 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $321.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

