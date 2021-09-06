Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.36 and its 200 day moving average is $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

