Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $75.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

