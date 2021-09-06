Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $225.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $640,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

