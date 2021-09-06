Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $629.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.