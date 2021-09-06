Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

