Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,467 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

