Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,995 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.