Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $90,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

