Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,722 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $176.11 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

