Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,495 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

