Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,607 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

