Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 327,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 345,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 54.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

