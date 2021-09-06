NOIA Network Price Up 74% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00017552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00144277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.16 or 0.00768746 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

