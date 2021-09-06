Noir (NOR) Market Cap Hits $116,578.32

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $116,578.32 and $218.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00342611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,515,726 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

