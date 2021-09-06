Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,024 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $142.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $165.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

