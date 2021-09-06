Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,123 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Axos Financial worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

