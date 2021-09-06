Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,644 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

