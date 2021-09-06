Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $103.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

