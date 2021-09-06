Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $131.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.