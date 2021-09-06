Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $176.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

