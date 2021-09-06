Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

NDAQ opened at $198.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $199.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

