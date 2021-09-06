Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,735,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

