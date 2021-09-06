Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

