Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,745 shares of company stock valued at $69,956,793. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks stock opened at $363.12 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.