Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

