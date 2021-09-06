Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $217.82 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $155.99 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.