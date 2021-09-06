Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,215,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

