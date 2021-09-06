Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 362,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in KeyCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

