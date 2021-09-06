Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 875,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,224,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 513.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

