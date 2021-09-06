Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $496.26 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $503.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.