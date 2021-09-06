Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.00 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.