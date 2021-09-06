Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,188,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $94.86 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

