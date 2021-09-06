Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after buying an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $506,216,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $273.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.