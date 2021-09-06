Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,375 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $144.56 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.