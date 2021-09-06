nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.60 or 0.07485773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,618.64 or 1.00084275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.67 or 0.00942802 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

