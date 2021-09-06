NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

