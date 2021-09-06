Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.