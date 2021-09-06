Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.12. 57,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 344,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuwellis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

