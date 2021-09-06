Nvwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

