Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce sales of $620,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $590,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $30.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

