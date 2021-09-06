Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Observer has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market cap of $17.47 million and $955,133.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00145456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00798733 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

