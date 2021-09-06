ObsEva SA to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ObsEva in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 67.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,684 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

