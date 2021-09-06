Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
