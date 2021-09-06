Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $464,082.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00154206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00208911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.41 or 0.07416132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,899.26 or 1.00013083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.00955303 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

